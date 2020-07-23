See All General Surgeons in Long Beach, CA
Dr. Steven Godelman, MD

General Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Godelman, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. 

Dr. Godelman works at Columbia Emergency Medical Grp in Long Beach, CA with other offices in Miami, FL and Riverside, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
    2801 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90806 (562) 480-8835
  2. 2
    Kendall Regional Medical Center
    11750 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33175 (305) 223-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Riverside Community Hospital
    4445 Magnolia Ave, Riverside, CA 92501 (951) 788-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 23, 2020
Dr. Godelman literally saved my life when I had an unexpected horrific traumatic injury.
Timothy S. — Jul 23, 2020
About Dr. Steven Godelman, MD

  General Surgery
  English
  1093154825
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Godelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Godelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Godelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Godelman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godelman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.