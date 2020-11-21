See All Podiatrists in Troy, MI
Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM

Podiatry
3 (29)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, MI. 

Dr. Glickman works at Troy Podiatrists in Troy, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Troy Podiatrist PC
    4770 Rochester Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 689-5125
    Beaumont Hospital Troy
    44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 964-5100

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe Repair
Heel Spur

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 21, 2020
    I’ve been a patient of Dr Glickman since 1975. He kept me going for 30 yrs of running. He performed neuroma surgery, set a broken lower leg, treated a stress fracture and recently removed a cracked toenail. He is professional, knowledgeable and compassionate. Over these many yrs I have referred family and friends with only praise for his care. I could never say enough about how great he is. His yrs of experience lead to quick and accurate diagnoses. I highly recommend him.
    Kathleen — Nov 21, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1730152141
    Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Glickman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

