Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Glickman works at
Locations
-
1
Troy Podiatrist PC4770 Rochester Rd Ste 104, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 689-5125
-
2
Beaumont Hospital Troy44201 Dequindre Rd, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 964-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glickman?
I’ve been a patient of Dr Glickman since 1975. He kept me going for 30 yrs of running. He performed neuroma surgery, set a broken lower leg, treated a stress fracture and recently removed a cracked toenail. He is professional, knowledgeable and compassionate. Over these many yrs I have referred family and friends with only praise for his care. I could never say enough about how great he is. His yrs of experience lead to quick and accurate diagnoses. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Steven Glickman, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1730152141
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickman works at
Dr. Glickman has seen patients for Bunion Surgery, Hammer Toe Repair and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.