Dr. Steven Glickel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glickel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Glickel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Glickel works at
Locations
-
1
Steven Z. Glickel, MD485 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 658-1122Monday8:00am - 11:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Locals (any local)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Glickel?
Dr. Steven Glickel is an absolutely incredible surgeon who provided an exceptional experience from the initial diagnoses, through surgery, and in the multiple follow-up visits. After having visited multiple other doctors who had not been able to provide proper help, Dr. Steven Glickel made an accurate diagnoses at the first meeting and made sure to seek out confirmation through Ultra Sound and MRI-scans. After confirming the diagnosis, he got me an appointment for the necessary surgery right away, which he did himself to the best result I could have wished for. I felt comfortable and safe before and throughout the surgery, and I received all the information I could wish for before and after. The surgery went extremely well, and I was guided to a very helpful physical therapists afterwards. In the following months, my hand and wrist made a tremendous recovery, and I regularly met with Dr. Steven Glickel who ensured I recovered in full. I am very happy and thankful for all the help!
About Dr. Steven Glickel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1467507459
Education & Certifications
- Roosevelt Hosp-Columbia U|Roosevelt Hospital
- Colum Presby|Harvard Comb Ortho|Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Program, Harvard Medical School
- Colum Presby Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH|Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glickel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glickel accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Glickel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Glickel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glickel works at
Dr. Glickel has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glickel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Glickel speaks Chinese and Spanish.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Glickel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glickel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glickel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glickel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.