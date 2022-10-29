Dr. Steven Gittler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gittler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gittler, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Gittler, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Memorial Division of Pulmonary Medicine7369 Sheridan St Ste 302, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-5724Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gittler is now affiliated with the Memorial Health System and I believe it has made a positive improvement. Staff, contacting the office and in general. He did have lots of stuffed animals and now it is super plain in the exam rooms. He is professional and will call you out if you are not doing what you should, which is to really help you, the patient! If you cannot take his frankness, then see someone who candy coats things! Sometimes personalities may not mesh but he tells it like it is!
- Pulmonary Disease
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1730176728
- Mt Sinai/Elmhurst Hosp|St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Gittler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gittler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gittler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gittler works at
Dr. Gittler has seen patients for Wheezing, Emphysema and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gittler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Gittler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gittler.
