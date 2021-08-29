See All Podiatric Surgeons in Green Valley, AZ
Dr. Steven Gillespie, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Gillespie, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Green Valley, AZ. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery.

Dr. Gillespie works at The Sonoran Foot And Ankle Institute in Green Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Sonoran Foot And Ankle Institute
    The Sonoran Foot And Ankle Institute
4475 S I 19 Frontage Rd Ste 225, Green Valley, AZ 85614
(520) 886-1176

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Foot Sprain
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 29, 2021
    Dr. Gillespie is a wonderful doctor. He explains in detail and gives you treatment options. He has a caring bedside manner listens to what you have to say and I never feel rushed during my appointment. He recently performed surgery on my foot which went very well. He called (himself) the next day (a weekend) checking to see how I was recovering. I can't say enough good things about Dr. G. I would recommend him to anyone requiring a podiatrist.
    Christine — Aug 29, 2021
    About Dr. Steven Gillespie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1669814281
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    Southern Arizona Va Health Systems
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    Utah State Univeristy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gillespie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillespie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillespie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillespie works at The Sonoran Foot And Ankle Institute in Green Valley, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gillespie’s profile.

    Dr. Gillespie has seen patients for Bunion, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillespie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

