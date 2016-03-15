See All Pediatricians in Hackensack, NJ
Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD

Pediatrics
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. 

Dr. Ghanny works at Department of Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Endocrinology
    30 Prospect Ave Rm 251, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 525-0115

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Short Stature Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Cigna
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 15, 2016
    Dr. Ghanny was the second doctor that I came into contact with in Hackensack Hospital back in Jan. On that day, my world was turned upside down receiving news of my son's condition. Dr. Ghanny entered the room in ICU with a warm and calming spirit and told my wife and I that everything was going to be okay and took the time to explained the next steps in our son's treatment and recovery. He also took time out to address our questions and concerns. His bedside manor is excellent!!!
    Shean Rhoden in Hackensack, NJ — Mar 15, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD

    Pediatrics
    English
    1124275094
    Education & Certifications

    Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
    Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ghanny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ghanny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ghanny works at Department of Pediatrics in Hackensack, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Ghanny’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanny.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

