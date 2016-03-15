Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghanny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Ghanny, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Ghanny works at
Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group - Pediatric Endocrinology30 Prospect Ave Rm 251, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 525-0115
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ghanny was the second doctor that I came into contact with in Hackensack Hospital back in Jan. On that day, my world was turned upside down receiving news of my son's condition. Dr. Ghanny entered the room in ICU with a warm and calming spirit and told my wife and I that everything was going to be okay and took the time to explained the next steps in our son's treatment and recovery. He also took time out to address our questions and concerns. His bedside manor is excellent!!!
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1124275094
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Dr. Ghanny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghanny accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghanny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghanny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghanny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghanny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghanny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.