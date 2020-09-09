Overview

Dr. Steven Gerndt, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Bellin Health Oconto Hospital and Bellin Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Gerndt works at Bellin Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.