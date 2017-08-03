See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4 (11)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Gerhardt works at Neurology Consultants Of Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of Dallas
    8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 361-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Medical City Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 03, 2017
    I had the pleasure of visiting with Dr. Gerhardt on 07/28/2017. Dr. Gerhardt perform a nervous system assessment on my upper extremities(both hands/arms) The test itself was uncomfortable and a bit painful; however Dr. Gerhardt walked me through it with a great amount of patience. He talked to me the entire time and explain each procedure before actually implementing the process. His bedside manner were exceptional. I left with the results of the findings.
    Shelia in Rowlett, TX — Aug 03, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972609766
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
