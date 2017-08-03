Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerhardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center, Medical City Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Gerhardt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurology Consultants of Dallas8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 361-2100Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerhardt?
I had the pleasure of visiting with Dr. Gerhardt on 07/28/2017. Dr. Gerhardt perform a nervous system assessment on my upper extremities(both hands/arms) The test itself was uncomfortable and a bit painful; however Dr. Gerhardt walked me through it with a great amount of patience. He talked to me the entire time and explain each procedure before actually implementing the process. His bedside manner were exceptional. I left with the results of the findings.
About Dr. Steven Gerhardt, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1972609766
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerhardt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerhardt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerhardt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerhardt works at
Dr. Gerhardt has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerhardt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerhardt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerhardt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerhardt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerhardt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.