Dr. Steven Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Steven Gerber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They completed their residency with Cleveland Clinic Fndn|R W Johnson University Hospital
Dr. Gerber works at
MDVIP - Cherry Hill, New Jersey1025 Marlton Pike # West, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions (856) 403-5826
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gerber?
Dr. Gerber has been our doctor for many years. He is the BEST! He extends himself all hours of the day and night, seven days a week. He has visited our home several times when we were sick to diagnose and treat us. He always fit us in when we didn't have an appointment but needed treatment. He calls us immediately to give us the results after we have had tests performed. God Bless him and his staff. They are incredible
About Dr. Steven Gerber, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1558378034
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn|R W Johnson University Hospital
- Overlook Hospital
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gerber using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.