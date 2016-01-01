Dr. Steven Georgeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Georgeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Georgeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Georgeson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Morristown Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Georgeson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.225 Jackson St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 498-6471
-
2
Medicor Cardiology in Branchburg3322 US Highway 22 Ste 1002 Bldg 10, Branchburg, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 498-6469
-
3
Medicor Cardiology, P.A.331 Us Highway 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (908) 498-6462
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Morristown Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Georgeson?
About Dr. Steven Georgeson, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Greek
- 1487627741
Education & Certifications
- Temple Univ. Hospital, Philadelphia
- Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Philadelphia
- Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Philadelphia
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Georgeson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Georgeson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Georgeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Georgeson works at
Dr. Georgeson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Georgeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Georgeson speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Georgeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Georgeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Georgeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Georgeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.