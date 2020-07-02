See All Podiatrists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM

Podiatry
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Gelsomino works at Little Company Mary Care Statio in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
Dr. Maliha Khan, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
Dr. Todd Mack, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
Dr. Tanvi Kadakia, DPM
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Osf Medical Group - Urogynecology
    6700 W 95th St Ste 220, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 424-3334

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gelsomino?

    Jul 02, 2020
    He’s a great doc and a great man.
    GraceG — Jul 02, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gelsomino to family and friends

    Dr. Gelsomino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gelsomino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM.

    About Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376618900
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelsomino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gelsomino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gelsomino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gelsomino works at Little Company Mary Care Statio in Oak Lawn, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gelsomino’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelsomino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gelsomino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gelsomino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gelsomino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Gelsomino, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.