See All Podiatrists in Overland Park, KS
Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (30)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.

Dr. Geduldig works at Foot Specialists of Kansas City PA in Overland Park, KS with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
Dr. Robert Shemwell, DPM
10 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
Dr. Michael Fine, DPM
8 (109)
View Profile
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
Dr. Kori Taylor, DPM
10 (6)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Specialists of Kansas City PA
    8550 Marshall Dr Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Olathe Foot Specialists
    153 W 151st St Ste 120, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 829-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
  • Olathe Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Heel Spur

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Geduldig?

    Jan 29, 2019
    I recently saw Dr. Geduldig for a very bad case of Plantar Fasciitis. I hobbled into his office and left almost virtually pain free! I’m an avid tennis player and am happy to report that after a month of exercising and rest I’m back on the court again! Dr Geduldig was very informative and took ample time explaining my situation. I would recommend him very highly!
    Lenny — Jan 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Geduldig to family and friends

    Dr. Geduldig's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Geduldig

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM.

    About Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457312787
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geduldig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Geduldig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geduldig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Geduldig has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geduldig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Geduldig. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geduldig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geduldig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geduldig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.