Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM
Overview
Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission and Olathe Medical Center.
Locations
Foot Specialists of Kansas City PA8550 Marshall Dr Ste 120, Overland Park, KS 66214 Directions
Olathe Foot Specialists153 W 151st St Ste 120, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 829-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Geduldig for a very bad case of Plantar Fasciitis. I hobbled into his office and left almost virtually pain free! I’m an avid tennis player and am happy to report that after a month of exercising and rest I’m back on the court again! Dr Geduldig was very informative and took ample time explaining my situation. I would recommend him very highly!
About Dr. Steven Geduldig, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Edward Hines Jr VA Hospital
- Illinois College of Podiatric Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
