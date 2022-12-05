Overview

Dr. Steven Gecha, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / NEW BRUNSWICK CAMPUS and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Gecha works at PRINCETON ORTHOPEDIC ASSOCIATES AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Internal Derangement of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.