Dr. Steven Garfin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Garfin, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Garfin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.
Dr. Garfin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Regents of the University of California9400 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92093 Directions (858) 534-1783Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
- 2 9350 Campus Point Dr Ste 1B, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garfin?
I highly recommend Dr. Steven Garfin for any spine related issues to me he is the best surgeon at this hospital and I trust him with my life. He's very nice and he listens to you and explains everything you want to know about what's going on with you and how he can help.
About Dr. Steven Garfin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1679515829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garfin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garfin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garfin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garfin works at
Dr. Garfin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garfin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.