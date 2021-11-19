Overview

Dr. Steven Garfin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Garfin works at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.