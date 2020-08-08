Dr. Steven Gange, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Gange, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Gange, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UCLA|University Of California|University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital, Alta View Hospital, Jordan Valley Medical Center and St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. Gange works at
Locations
Granger Medical Summit Urology4252 S Highland Dr Ste 200, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 872-8917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Alta View Hospital
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gange has an excellent bedside manner and possesses something you don't always find in the medical profession - common sense! I had Dr. Gange preform a Urolyft. I would have it done again in a minute. He explained thoroughly and simply. The procedure has had a significant impact on my quality of life. It is a pleasure to give him five stars!
About Dr. Steven Gange, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790825768
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Medical Center Program
- UCLA|University Of California|University of California At Los Angeles
- Urology
Dr. Gange works at
