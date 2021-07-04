See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Internal Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Gallo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They completed their residency with Nortwestern Meml Hosp

Dr. Gallo works at Joseph Hennesey, MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph Hennesey, MD
    676 N Michigan Ave Ste 3120, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 780-2301
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Fever
Viral Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Fever
Viral Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Gallo?

Jul 04, 2021
I wish he could be my primary doctor. He was sent by the gods. We talked daily and laughed over my stories of my friend Tony Trash. All this was done to see if my brain was functioning. You are a Rock Star. I thank the ruler of the universe for Dr. Gallo. Cathleen
Cathleen Crawford — Jul 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Gallo, MD
About Dr. Steven Gallo, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1548253024
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Nortwestern Meml Hosp
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

