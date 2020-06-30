Overview

Dr. Steven Galarza, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center.



Dr. Galarza works at LLU Behavorial Medicine Center in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.