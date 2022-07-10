See All General Surgeons in Bloomington, IN
Super Profile

Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Monroe Hospital.

Dr. Gabrielsen works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Bloomington, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monroe Medical Group - Multi Specialty Clinic
    3211 W Reddy Way, Bloomington, IN 47403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 825-0777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Monroe Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Incisional Hernia

Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 10, 2022
    Wonderful doctor and staff. Dr. Gabrielsen is funny and makes everyone feel welcome. He has taken care of my moms wounds for a year now. Could not ask for better care.
    Zachary S Stewart — Jul 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD
    About Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942324157
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Blodgett Meml Med Center
    Internship
    • Blodgett Meml Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gabrielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabrielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabrielsen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabrielsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gabrielsen works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Bloomington, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gabrielsen’s profile.

    Dr. Gabrielsen has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabrielsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabrielsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabrielsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabrielsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabrielsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

