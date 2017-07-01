See All Plastic Surgeons in Hillsboro, OR
Dr. Steven Gabel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Steven Gabel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Hillsboro, OR. They completed their residency with General Practice - Loyola University Hospital

Dr. Gabel works at ENT Associates in Hillsboro, OR with other offices in Tigard, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gregory W. Suits MD PC
    900 SE Oak St Ste 201, Hillsboro, OR 97123 (503) 648-8971
    Gabel Center
    12115 SW 70th Ave Ste 200, Tigard, OR 97223 (503) 693-1118

  • Tuality Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alopecia Areata
Androgenetic Alopecia
Benign Tumor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • FirstCare Health Plans
    • Health Net
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PacificSource
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans

    Jul 01, 2017
    Doctor Gabel and his staff are wonderful. Professional, and personable. He clearly explained all the pros and cons of each hair restoration process, as well as reviewing my current medications. He recommended FUT to provide me with a fuller result. He was very thorough during the consultation, pre-op, and post-op processes. The hairline he desiged for me was nothing less than amazing. It is both flattering, and very natural. Worth every penny.
    Victoria B. in Kent, WA — Jul 01, 2017
    About Dr. Steven Gabel, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1396845756
    Education & Certifications

    • General Practice - Loyola University Hospital
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Gabel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gabel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gabel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gabel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gabel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gabel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

