Overview

Dr. Steven Fukuchi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Chester, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Fukuchi works at MidLantic Urology in West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Intestinal Obstruction and Incisional Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.