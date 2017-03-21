Overview

Dr. Steven Frucht, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Frucht works at NYU Langone Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Parkinson's Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.