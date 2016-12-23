Overview

Dr. Steven Friedman, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Friedman works at Prohealth Ambulatory Surgery Center in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.