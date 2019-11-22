See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Steven Friedland, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Friedland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Friedland works at Steven H Friedland MD in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Terros Health
    12835 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 952-3408

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 22, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Friedland, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1861570392
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • North Shore University Hospital Cornell University Med College
    Residency
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
