Dr. Steven Friedland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Friedland, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.
Locations
Terros Health12835 N 32nd St, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 952-3408
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Helpful! A good listener, and he clearly explains diagnosis and treatment options. Pleasant and accommodating office staff too.
About Dr. Steven Friedland, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861570392
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital Cornell University Med College
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Friedland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Friedland accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Friedland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Friedland has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Friedland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Friedland speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Friedland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Friedland.
