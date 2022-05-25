Overview

Dr. Steven Friedel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Friedel works at Orthopaedic, Sports Medicine And Rehabilitation Center, Pa in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Bursitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.