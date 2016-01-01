Overview

Dr. Steven French, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They graduated from Chicago College Of Medicine & Surgery and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. French works at Steven M French DPM in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.