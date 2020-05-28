See All Podiatric Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Steven Frank, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Frank, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Frank works at Premier Podiatry in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Lake St Louis, MO and Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Podiatry
    12855 N 40 Dr Ste 175, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (618) 443-2177
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Family Foot Care
    300 Medical Plz Ste 122, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 561-0228
  3. 3
    Family Foot Care
    1475 Kisker Rd Ste 260, Saint Charles, MO 63304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (636) 928-4447
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 28, 2020
    So far, I really like him and he seems extremely trustworthy. Love his staff too.
    Carol Gay Plumb — May 28, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Frank, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437115979
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Frank, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

