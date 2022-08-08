Overview

Dr. Steven Fowler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.



Dr. Fowler works at Montage Medical Group in Monterey, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.