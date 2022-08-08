Dr. Steven Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fowler, MD
Dr. Steven Fowler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.
Montage Medical Group30 Garden Ct Ste B, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 647-1123
New York University Langone Medical Center560 1st Ave # TH576, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
My husband had an ablation in September 2021. He had been in a fib for almost 10 years. Dr Fowler corrected his problem, he’s been in sinus ever since - the quality of life has improved exponentially! I got my husband back!
About Dr. Steven Fowler, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770789380
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Scripps Mercy Hosp
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
