Dr. Steven Fowler, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Dr. Steven Fowler, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula.

Dr. Fowler works at Montage Medical Group in Monterey, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Montage Medical Group
    30 Garden Ct Ste B, Monterey, CA 93940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 647-1123
    New York University Langone Medical Center
    560 1st Ave # TH576, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 263-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Heart Disease
Sick Sinus Syndrome

Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Genetic Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 08, 2022
    My husband had an ablation in September 2021. He had been in a fib for almost 10 years. Dr Fowler corrected his problem, he’s been in sinus ever since - the quality of life has improved exponentially! I got my husband back!
    Kathy Marks (wife of patient) — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Steven Fowler, MD

    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1770789380
    Education & Certifications

    • Nyu Hospitals Center
    • Scripps Mercy Hosp
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fowler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fowler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fowler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

