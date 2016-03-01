See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lamar, CO
Dr. Steven Foley, MD

Gynecology
3 (31)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Foley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.

Dr. Foley works at Womens Health Center in Lamar, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    High Plains Community Health Center
    403 Kendall Dr, Lamar, CO 81052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 336-3179
    Comprehensive Womens Care of Colorado Springs LLC
    4810 Rusina Rd Ste B, Colorado Springs, CO 80907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 358-5377

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Mar 01, 2016
    Dr, Foley takes time with his patients.. He is a caring, very kind physician.
    Sandra in Colorado Springs, CO — Mar 01, 2016
    About Dr. Steven Foley, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194700179
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospital, Indianapolis, In
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • INDIANA WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Foley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Foley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Foley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Foley has seen patients for Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Foley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Foley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Foley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

