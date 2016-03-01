Overview

Dr. Steven Foley, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Lamar, CO. They specialize in Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heart Of The Rockies Regional Medical Center, UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Foley works at Womens Health Center in Lamar, CO with other offices in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.