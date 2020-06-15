See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Steven Fogg, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (74)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Steven Fogg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Fresno Surgical Hospital and Valley Children's Hospital.

Dr. Fogg works at Fogg, Maxwell, Lanier & Remington Eyecare Inc. in Fresno, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA and Madera, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Steven Gary Fogg
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5010
    Fogg Maxwell Lanier & Remington
    1817 Shaw Ave Ste 104C, Clovis, CA 93611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5010
    Fogg Maxwell Lanier & Remington
    1111 W 4th St Bldg B, Madera, CA 93637 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5010

Cataract Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 74 ratings
Patient Ratings (74)
5 Star
(66)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Steven Fogg, MD
About Dr. Steven Fogg, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English, Cantonese, Hindi, Hmong, Mandarin, Panjabi, Spanish and Tagalog
  • Male
  • 1982666871
Education & Certifications

  • Anheuser-Busch Eye Inst
  • U Calif Sch Med
  • Univ Of Ut Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital
  • Valley Children's Hospital

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.