Dr. Steven Flores, MD
Dr. Steven Flores, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann Rockets Sports Medicine Institute - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 1700, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-4880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UT Physicians Orthopedics at Memorial Hermann - Rockets Orthopedic Hospital5420 West Loop S Ste 2400, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-3550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
I had my left knee totally rebuilt in May 2016..I tore my left ACL completely in half and tore my meniscus in two places..I was riding my motorcycle in 2 months after my surgery..Of course against Dr.Flores advise..lol..He is an all around nice guy.Funny at times and really cares for his patience. The golden key to a full recovery is 100% dedication to your post op Physical therapy..if you do this half heartedly you will have issues then wanna blame the Doctor for your failures.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Baylor University
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
