Dr. Steven Fletcher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Fletcher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Fletcher works at
Locations
South Florida ENT Associates8940 N Kendall Dr Ste 504E, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-6200
Doral9915 NW 41st St Ste 220, Doral, FL 33178 Directions (305) 595-6200
South Florida Ent Associates Inc925 NE 30th Ter Ste 214, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 380-6773
West kendall15955 SW 96th St Ste 303, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 595-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr in all of Miami, James Morotti I can’t thank Dr .Fletcher enough for resolving my medical concerns!!! He’s the best!!!!! James Morotti
About Dr. Steven Fletcher, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063412781
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fletcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fletcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.