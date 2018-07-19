Overview

Dr. Steven Fletcher, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Fletcher works at South Florida ENT in Miami, FL with other offices in Doral, FL and Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.