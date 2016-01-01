Overview

Dr. Steven Fisker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pine River, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes.



Dr. Fisker works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pine River Clinic in Pine River, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.