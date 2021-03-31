Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Fisher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfield County Medical Group15 Corporate Dr Ste 2-1, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 459-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fisher?
Very knowledgeable and thorough
About Dr. Steven Fisher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1679592984
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher works at
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.