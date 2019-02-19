Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Holy Rosary Healthcare, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.
Locations
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adams Memorial Hospital
- Holy Rosary Healthcare
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fisher did a partial knee replacement for me 1 year ago. He saved me from having a full knee replacement,I am very thankful for that. I have had no trouble with my knee since the surgery.
About Dr. Steven Fisher, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisher accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fisher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fisher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fisher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisher.
