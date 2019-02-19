See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Holy Rosary Healthcare, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana and Marion General Hospital.

Dr. Fisher works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC
    7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 436-8686
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • Adams Memorial Hospital
  • Holy Rosary Healthcare
  • Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
  • Marion General Hospital

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis
Hip Replacement
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Total Hip Replacement
Knee Sprain
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Arthritis of the Elbow
Avascular Necrosis
Back Pain
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Arthroscopy
Knee Dislocation
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement Revision
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Runner's Knee
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Coccygeal Pain
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Femur or Knee
Excision of Tibia or Fibula
Femur Fracture
Foot Fracture
Ganglion Cyst
Herniated Disc
Hip Fracture
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hip Replacement Revision
Hip Resurfacing
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open
Knee Fracture
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neuroplasty
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Pelvic Fracture
Periacetabular Osteotomy
Peripheral Nerve Block
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Rotator Cuff Tear
Sacrum Disorders
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Synovial Biopsy
Systemic Chondromalacia
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Total Knee Arthroplasty With Robotic Assistance
Trigger Finger
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 19, 2019
    Dr Fisher did a partial knee replacement for me 1 year ago. He saved me from having a full knee replacement,I am very thankful for that. I have had no trouble with my knee since the surgery.
    Carol Oliver in IN — Feb 19, 2019
    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437152469
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
