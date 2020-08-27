Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD
Dr. Steven Fisher, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11212 State Highway 151 Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 697-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates9157 Huebner Rd, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 697-2020
Medical Center Ophthalmology Associates11900 Crownpoint Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78233 Directions (210) 697-2020
Medical Center Ophthmlgy Assocs109 Gallery Cir Ste 139, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 697-2020
Dr. Fisher and staff are very friendly and professional. He has also cared for other family members.
- Scott & White Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
