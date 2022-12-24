See All Ophthalmologists in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Steven Fish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital.

Dr. Fish works at Acuity Eye Group in Pasadena, CA with other offices in National City, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Acuity Eye Group & Retina Institute of California
    100 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 898-2020
  2. 2
    Precision Eye Care A Medical Corp. Clinic
    655 Euclid Ave Ste 302, National City, CA 91950 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 472-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paradise Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 90 ratings
Patient Ratings (90)
5 Star
(88)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Steven Fish, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 8 years of experience
  • English
  • 1760877120
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Steven Fish, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fish has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

90 patients have reviewed Dr. Fish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fish.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.