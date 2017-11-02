Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.
Locations
Lenox Hill Hospital215 E 95th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 996-8000
Eyecare Advantage Inc.260 W Sunrise Hwy, Valley Stream, NY 11581 Directions (516) 825-3600
Health Insurance Plan-new York14015 Sanford Ave, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (718) 670-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Finkelstein is a kind , brilliant and very compassionate doctor . I am so lucky my primary care physician referred me . Everyone on his team is expectional .Thank you Dr. Finkelstein.
About Dr. Steven Finkelstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Ce
- New York University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
