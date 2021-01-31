Dr. Fineman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steven Fineman, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fineman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Fineman works at
Locations
Sarasota Personal Medicine1250 S Tamiami Trl Ste 202, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 954-9990
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fineman is very knowledgable, caring and interested in solving your problem. We have found him responsive to our needs and we like very much that he listens carefully and works with us to find solutions to our health issues. My wife and I both trust his judgment. He never rushes us, he takes his time understanding the issues.
About Dr. Steven Fineman, MD
- Nephrology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1477579373
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fineman accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fineman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fineman works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fineman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fineman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fineman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fineman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.