Dr. Steven Fern, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Fern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Belle Glade, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fern works at
Locations
Lakeside Medical Center39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 723-3859
Ob/Gyn Specialists Palm Beaches1447 Medical Park Blvd Ste 300, Wellington, FL 33414 Directions (561) 790-5990
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fern?
I had my post op visit with Dr. Fern on Tuesday. I am so happy with my care. From evaluation to diagnosis to developing a treatment plan and finally having surgery he has been terrific. He spends time reviewing your options and then time to explain what to expect from the surgery. My family loved him. He came to visit us all before surgery to see if anybody had questions and to review (again) the operative plan. After surgery I called the office and left a voicemail message to let them know that I had some redness at the operative site. The office called me back within an hour and moved up my post op appointment so that I could be seen that same day. I told Dr. Fern that I choose that practice because I had wanted to see a nurse practitioner and was disappointed to be scheduled with an MD (I was a new patient with an issue) because doctors tend to be poor patient educators. He is definitely an exception to that rule! I was very lucky to be scheduled with Dr. Fern!
About Dr. Steven Fern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1245230358
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College Med
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fern works at
Dr. Fern has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fern. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fern.
