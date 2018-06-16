Overview

Dr. Steven Fenyves, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.



Dr. Fenyves works at Wellmed At Oak Cliff in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.