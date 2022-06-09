Overview

Dr. Steven Fendley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Fendley works at Wiregrass Surgical Associates in Dothan, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.