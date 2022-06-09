Dr. Steven Fendley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fendley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Fendley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Locations
Wiregrass Surgical Associates4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-1534Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This is an excellent facility. The staff is always friendly and helpful. Dr. Fendley is amazing. He is so caring and compassionate. As a physician, I trust him completely. I am very secure in the care I receive and know I can call for anything.
About Dr. Steven Fendley, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1396740577
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama Medical Center
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Auburn University
