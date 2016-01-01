Dr. Steven Feldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Feldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Feldman, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in Winston Salem, NC. Dr. Feldman completed a residency at Med U Sc Charleston. He currently practices at Wake Forest Baptist Dermatology and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Dr. Feldman is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Wake Forest Baptist Dermatology4618 Country Club Rd, Winston Salem, NC 27104 Directions (336) 786-1955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. Steven Feldman, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Med U Sc Charleston
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Admitting Hospitals
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feldman accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feldman speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldman.
