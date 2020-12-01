Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Avera St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Feldhaus works at
Locations
-
1
North Central Heart A Division of Avera Heart Hospital4520 W 69TH ST, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 322-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota
- Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
- Avera St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had my aortic valve replaced by Dr. Feldhaus on 12-6-18. He explained the procedure in detail & answered all of my questions. I would (and have) recommended him to others. He has a very good "bedside manner" & I especially appreciated his daily visits in the hospital while I was recovering. He was sincere, friendly & very clear in his instructions regarding the procedures necessary for me to recover as quickly as possible.
About Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1649385451
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas Hospital
- Creighton University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
