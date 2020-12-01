See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Sioux Falls, SD
Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Avera St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Feldhaus works at North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    North Central Heart A Division of Avera Heart Hospital
    4520 W 69TH ST, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (605) 322-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota
  • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
  • Avera St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Feldhaus?

    Dec 01, 2020
    I had my aortic valve replaced by Dr. Feldhaus on 12-6-18. He explained the procedure in detail & answered all of my questions. I would (and have) recommended him to others. He has a very good "bedside manner" & I especially appreciated his daily visits in the hospital while I was recovering. He was sincere, friendly & very clear in his instructions regarding the procedures necessary for me to recover as quickly as possible.
    Todd Boyd — Dec 01, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649385451
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Kansas Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Feldhaus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Feldhaus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feldhaus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feldhaus works at North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. View the full address on Dr. Feldhaus’s profile.

    Dr. Feldhaus has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feldhaus on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Feldhaus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feldhaus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feldhaus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feldhaus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

