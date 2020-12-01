Overview

Dr. Steven Feldhaus, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Sioux Falls, SD. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center and Avera St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Feldhaus works at North Central Heart Institute in Sioux Falls, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.