Overview

Dr. Steven Feinstein, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center.



Dr. Feinstein works at Texas Gynecology and Laser Surgery Center in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound, Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.