Dr. Steven Fein, MD

Hematology
5 (40)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Fein, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendry Regional Medical Center, Jackson Memorial Hospital, Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital, Methodist University Hospital and Southern Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fein works at Heme Onc Call in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Fein
    5825 SW 117th St, Coral Gables, FL 33156 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 567-8310

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Hendry Regional Medical Center
  • Jackson Memorial Hospital
  • Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Southern Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • Dimension International
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    Nov 16, 2022
    My first tele health appointment with Dr. Fein was better than I imagined. He came highly recommended from Baptist MCI. He took so much time with me and he was very detailed. He calmed me and was able to control my anxiety regarding my much needed iron infusions based on my past experiences. Dr. Fein assured me I would be safe and well taken care of during my infusion. He was not wrong. Dr. Dayne was there the entire time to hold my hand and to make me feel safe. Moving forward I have only had the best care with Dr. Fein and his entire team. Everyone at the center is incredible. Due to my iron deficiency I will have to be treated often and I feel so grateful to have this group of brilliant and caring professionals looking after me. My quality of life has changed thanks to the attention Dr. Fein gave me that very first visit. It was he with his kindness, patience and attention to detail that convinced me to take such an important step for my health! Thank you. I trust him completely.
    About Dr. Steven Fein, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1437146552
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Mem Hospital
    Residency
    • Duke University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fein has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.