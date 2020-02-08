See All Gastroenterologists in Pasadena, TX
Dr. Steven Fein, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Steven Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY

Dr. Fein works at Digestive Health Center in Pasadena, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Health Center
    6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 203, Pasadena, TX 77505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 930-1961
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
  • St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Constipation Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 08, 2020
    Saw the PA on February 6, 2020. No wait in waiting room and no wait in exam room. Very thorough, listened carefully to my concerns, and carefully explored medications covered by my insurance. Able to schedule appointment on one of the two days I had available in my schedule. Very pleased and would recommend to others.
    — Feb 08, 2020
    About Dr. Steven Fein, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1003819582
    Education & Certifications

    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fein works at Digestive Health Center in Pasadena, TX. View the full address on Dr. Fein’s profile.

    Dr. Fein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

