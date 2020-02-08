Dr. Steven Fein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Fein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Steven Fein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They completed their residency with BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Dr. Fein works at
Locations
Digestive Health Center
6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 203, Pasadena, TX 77505
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday Closed
Sunday Closed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw the PA on February 6, 2020. No wait in waiting room and no wait in exam room. Very thorough, listened carefully to my concerns, and carefully explored medications covered by my insurance. Able to schedule appointment on one of the two days I had available in my schedule. Very pleased and would recommend to others.
About Dr. Steven Fein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003819582
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fein works at
Dr. Fein has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Fein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fein.
