Dr. Steven Feher, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (15)
Call for new patient details
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Steven Feher, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.

Dr. Feher works at Warren Clinic General Surgery-Tulsa South in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Warren Clinic General Surgery - Tulsa South
    10505 E 91st St Ste 203, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 307-3120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Francis Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2019
    Dr Feher saved my life. He did surgery on my very big hernia that busted . He saved my life. I was in Hospital for a long time he was there 2 maybe 3 times a day. He is very compassionate of a person . I will be thankful to him the rest of my life.
    Joyce Hardgrove — Nov 18, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Feher, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851431316
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Feher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Feher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Feher works at Warren Clinic General Surgery-Tulsa South in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. Feher’s profile.

    Dr. Feher has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Feher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

