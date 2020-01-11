Overview

Dr. Steven Fassler, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Fassler works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Northeast in Abington, PA with other offices in Meadowbrook, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Anal Fissure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

