Dr. Steven Farley, DDS

Dentistry
5 (442)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Steven Farley, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Windsor, CT. 

Dr. Farley works at Roberta Garceau, DMD in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Windsor Progressive Dental Care
    62 Bloomfield Ave Ste 4, Windsor, CT 06095 (860) 249-1903

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bite Adjustment
Broken Tooth
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
CAD-CAM Dentistry Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dental X-Ray Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endodontic Retreatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Treatment Chevron Icon
Fluoride Varnish Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Frenulotomy Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Bridge Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Misshapen Teeth Chevron Icon
Mouthguards Chevron Icon
Nightguard Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Porcelain Bridge Chevron Icon
Porcelain Crown Chevron Icon
Porcelain Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Power Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Snoring Prevention Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Zoom!® Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 442 ratings
    Patient Ratings (442)
    5 Star
    (418)
    4 Star
    (17)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 27, 2019
    Its always a great experience!!!
    Stuart Torf in Windsor, CT — Mar 27, 2019
    About Dr. Steven Farley, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • English
    • 1871607887
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Steven Farley, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farley works at Roberta Garceau, DMD in Windsor, CT. View the full address on Dr. Farley’s profile.

    442 patients have reviewed Dr. Farley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

