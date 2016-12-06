Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faigenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD
Overview
Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Faigenbaum works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Phillips Eye & Surgery Center PC1 Monroe St, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 526-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faigenbaum?
Excellent doctor
About Dr. Steven Faigenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 53 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235226978
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faigenbaum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faigenbaum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Faigenbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faigenbaum works at
Dr. Faigenbaum has seen patients for Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Faigenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Faigenbaum speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Faigenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faigenbaum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faigenbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faigenbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.